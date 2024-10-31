JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

