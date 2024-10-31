JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $12,852,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $616,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTV opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

