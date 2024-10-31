JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

