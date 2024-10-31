JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

JFE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.