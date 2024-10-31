JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.81.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

