JasmyCoin (JASMY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.43 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $922.88 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.31 or 0.99854559 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.71 or 0.99787314 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

