Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 3,147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Display Price Performance
Shares of Japan Display stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
Japan Display Company Profile
