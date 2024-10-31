Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 3,147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Shares of Japan Display stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

