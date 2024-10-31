Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,047 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

