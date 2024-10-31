Jaisim Shah Buys 32,000 Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) insider Jaisim Shah purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,239.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jaisim Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jaisim Shah acquired 30,000 shares of Scilex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00.

Scilex Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Scilex Holding has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Scilex Holding will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Scilex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scilex by 15.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scilex by 321.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scilex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCLX shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Scilex in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Recommended Stories

