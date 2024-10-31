Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.93. The stock had a trading volume of 570,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $138.95 and a one year high of $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

