Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Itron Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $8.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.29. 914,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,728. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $115.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after purchasing an additional 346,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,612,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

