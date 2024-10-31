Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 29,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock remained flat at $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,776,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888,099 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,606,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,564,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.