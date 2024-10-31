iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $281.37 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $195.65 and a one year high of $283.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

