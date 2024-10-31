iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $319,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $236.30 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

