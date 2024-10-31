iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $135,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 152,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.64. 65,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.49 and a 12-month high of $293.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.