iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,517,000 after acquiring an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

