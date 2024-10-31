iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,697,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. 907,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,181. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

