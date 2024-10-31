iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $582.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $416.07 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.