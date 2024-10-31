IRON Financial LLC Takes $873,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $7,490,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.01. 1,365,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.