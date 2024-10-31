IRON Financial LLC Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 7.1% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,530. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $1,019,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,291.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,221 shares of company stock worth $3,351,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

