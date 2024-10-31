IRON Financial LLC Invests $211,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total transaction of $765,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,957,783.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total value of $765,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,957,783.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,354 shares of company stock worth $20,364,014. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.10. 971,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,307. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

