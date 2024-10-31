IRON Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,967. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.