IRON Financial LLC Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.30. 696,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,159. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

