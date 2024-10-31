Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for approximately 1.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.16% of Clarivate worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 31.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $8,762,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,953.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,646 shares of company stock worth $1,379,111 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

