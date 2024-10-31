Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.7 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.6 million. Iradimed also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.450 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

IRMD traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 19,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

