Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.86 to $1.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.