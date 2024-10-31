Investors Buy High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 174,025 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 121,260 call options.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.84.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Viking Therapeutics Stock: A Pre-Election Bet Worth Considering
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.