Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $105.96. Approximately 149,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.