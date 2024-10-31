Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

