Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,095 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,712 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $513.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.17 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

