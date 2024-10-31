Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. 392,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies
In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITCI
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.