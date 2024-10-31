International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.04 and last traded at $212.12. 969,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,233,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.