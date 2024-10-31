InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.690-14.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.0 million-$865.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.7 million. InterDigital also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 5.420-5.700 EPS.

IDCC stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 226,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,004. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

