Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intelligent Group Price Performance

INTJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 11,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Intelligent Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

