Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.26) earnings per share.

Inspirato Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brent L. Handler sold 41,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $166,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,884. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brent L. Handler sold 41,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $166,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,884. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $86,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,444. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

