Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.660 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.88. 119,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,409. Insperity has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.