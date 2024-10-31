Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.660 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP
Insperity Stock Down 1.5 %
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insperity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.