Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,797,824 shares in the company, valued at $945,776,367.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in St. Joe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

