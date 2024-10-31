Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells $86,056.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,056. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ricardo Galvan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

