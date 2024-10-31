Insider Selling: Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Insider Sells C$25,015.50 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 229,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$25,015.50.
Golden Capital Consulting also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 39,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$4,485.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 100,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$11,808.75.
- On Friday, September 27th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 119,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$13,407.90.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 123,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$11,439.00.
- On Friday, September 13th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 270,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$25,650.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.02.
About Excellon Resources
Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.