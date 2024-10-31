Insider Selling: Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Insider Sells C$25,015.50 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 229,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$25,015.50.

Golden Capital Consulting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 39,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$4,485.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 100,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$11,808.75.

On Friday, September 27th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 119,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$13,407.90.

On Thursday, September 19th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 123,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$11,439.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Golden Capital Consulting sold 270,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$25,650.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE EXN opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

