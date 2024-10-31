Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FIX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.80. 335,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,581. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $424.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

