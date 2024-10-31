Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$61,244.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.31 per share, with a total value of C$61,244.00.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,429 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$22,535.33.

On Monday, October 7th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$17,355.40.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

