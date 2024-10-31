Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Buys C$176,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00.

John Festival also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

