InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IPOOF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

