Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on November 1st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
BATS HOCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
