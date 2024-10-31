Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of BATS LOCT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
