Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1016 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of BATS LOCT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

