InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

InMode stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. InMode has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in InMode by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 314.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth $90,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

