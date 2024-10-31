Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.