Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $3,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,567,570.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total value of $87,045.78.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Cary Baker sold 496 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32.

Impinj Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $191.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $239.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.