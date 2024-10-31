IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 968,051 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 968,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,436,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up about 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.09% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 46.5% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

