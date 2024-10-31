Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,105 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $161,180.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,989.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $151,962.00.

RxSight Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RXST traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 259,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

